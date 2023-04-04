HGC Group Appoints Anthony Yeung as Vice President – Corporate Business – Press Release

HONG KONG, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC Group) announced the appointment of Anthony Yeung as Vice President – Corporate Business, with immediate effect. He will lead the Group’s local ICT corporate business team, including development and implementation of business strategies to further spearhead and facilitate the growth of the business, leveraging HGC’s comprehensive digital infrastructure and solutions portfolio.

In his new and elevated role, Anthony and his team will further empower the ICT business and take advantage of the Group’s digital capabilities to expand the market share and cater to the customers’ emerging needs for sophisticated and bespoke solutions in the fiercely competitive digital era.

With over two decades of experience in corporate market, Anthony has demonstrated a proven track record of success in the industry. He has dedicated to providing high-end infrastructure and ICT services to key customers and global enterprises across various business sectors, such as government bodies, properties, retail, trading & manufacturing and other service providers etc.

Daniel Ng, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business of HGC Group, said, “As the world is going through the digital transformation journey, HGC Group is playing a pivotal role in helping customers with system integration and full suite of ICT solutions. We are delighted to have a leader of Anthony’s calibre in taking up the Vice President role and are confident that he will be successful in leading his professional team and pursue inspiring digital strategies that leverage our innovation, infrastructure and ecosystem to capture more business opportunities for HGC Group.”

Anthony Yeung, Vice President – Corporate Business of HGC Group, said, “With the support from HGC Group’s professional team, I am honored to have the opportunity to expand my involvement and contribution towards driving the Group’s ICT business. The Group’s robust digital…