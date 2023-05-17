Hiber Unveils Hiber3D Empowering Web Developers to Accelerate the Next Generatio… – Press Release

Introducing Hiber3D and HDK (Hiber3D Development Kit), a Tech Stack and Developer Kit to Enable Brands, Artists, Creators, and Developers to Build a Virtual 3D Web Presence Easily and Quickly

Hiber, the company behind the popular virtual experience platform HiberWorld, has opened access to Hiber3D, a tech stack designed to accelerate the adoption of the 3D web by opening it up for the largest community of developers in the world to easily create interconnected virtual worlds and publish them anywhere.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005827/en/

Hiber3D is powered by one of the smallest yet powerful 3D engines available in the market at less than 5MB, making it compatible across all major mobile, tablet, and desktop browsers, as well as native apps, PCs, and consoles. The platform features easy-to-use creator tools that cater to all levels of expertise, including a no-code tool for consumers and the Hiber3D Development Kit (HDK) for the 17M+ worldwide web development community, which launched today.

Hiber3D provides creators with access to an extensive 3D asset library and a set of out-of-the-box services, including multiplayer, character controls, chat, customizable avatars from Ready Player Me, Web3 rails, payment rails, and commerce connections, giving them what they need to easily build, manage, and monetize their own virtual presence on the 3D web.

Leveraging Hiber3D’s embed feature, creators can build on their most valuable virtual real estate, their website, and consumers can interact with brands through embedded 3D experiences without leaving the sites they’re familiar with. Creators can simultaneously connect their worlds to the HiberWorld platform to leverage the growing community, where Hiber3D has enabled the creation of almost 5 million virtual experiences through its no-code creation tool.

Hiber3D has already been put to effective use by its partners,…