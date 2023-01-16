HIC identifies issues at native insurance coverage firm

Cayman First at Countryside, Savannah

(CNS): The Health Insurance Commission (HIC), in consultation with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), conducted an investigation last year of the local insurance company Cayman First Insurance following complaints about its failure to pay legitimate claims to healthcare providers. During the investigation, the regulator found a number of problems at Cayman First, including a staff shortage and problems with a new claims system. As a result, the HIC said it had imposed a series of conditions on CFI, which the insurer must comply with to maintain its Approved Insurer Certificate.

In a statement issued on Friday, the HIC said it had been in contact with CFI senior leadership (president and VP) via weekly phone calls, regular exchanges of emails and frequent updates. It also conducted a site visit to the CFI office.

“CFI senior leadership has assured the HIC that these issues are being addressed, but that they will…