Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered behind one other portray

The image was found when art conservators took an X-ray of Van Gogh’s 1885 “Head of a Peasant Woman” painting ahead of a forthcoming exhibition. They discovered the concealed image at the back of its canvas hidden by a sheet of cardboard, according to a press release from the National Galleries of Scotland (NGS).
Experts say the revealed artwork is believed to have been unknown until now.
“Moments like this are incredibly rare,” said Frances Fowle, senior curator of French art at the NGS, in the press release Thursday. “We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world.”
An X-ray examination led to the discovery of a Vincent van Gogh self-portrait at the back of the canvas of his 1885 painting “Head of a Peasant Woman.” Credit: Neil…