“Hide,” a feature film produced by rising star Ruijia Wang, is set to launch in … – Press Release

Burbank, CA, March 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Hide” has the potential to be a surprise hit and standout film in movie theaters in late 2023, making it a dark horse in the industry.

The film follows the story of a 14-year-old marginalized teenager living in a remote town who becomes manipulated and coerced by a mysterious, disfigured old man. The old man bears a heavy history of hate and vengeance, and gradually transforms the teenager into a sociopath, becoming a tumor to society. The teenager is forced to face the consequences of his actions and confront the trauma that led him down this dark path.

According to one of the film critics, “Hide” is a must-see for fans of psychological thrillers and intense character dramas. With its thought-provoking themes and haunting storytelling, the film will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end.

As the producer of the film, Ruijia Wang played a pivotal role in overseeing all aspects of production, from casting and post-production to investment and distribution. She made all key decisions and deals, ensuring that the film was made with the utmost attention to quality and care. Ruijia’s exceptional eye for detail, creative vision, and tireless work ethic were integral to the film’s success and contributed significantly to its overall impact.

In recent years, Ruijia has been incredibly prolific in the film industry, creating a wealth of content that includes more than 50 short films, 10 music videos, and an impressive 20 commercials produced in just the past year alone. Her exceptional work has been recognized by numerous film festivals around the world, including the World-Fest Houston Film Festival, Los Angeles International Screenplay Award, Korean International Short Film Festival, Busan New Wave Short Film Festival, New York Cinematography Awards, and Canada Shorts- Canadian & International Short Film Fest, where she has received various awards.

These festivals are widely recognized…