High-flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Market is expected to exhibit CAGR of 0.5%, and… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The high-flow oxygen therapy devices market is forecast to expand at 0.5% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 1,494.8 Million in 2023.



The market is projected to be positively influenced by device manufacturing and development advances. Another factor pushing the market forward is the high disease epidemiology of serious respiratory diseases.

Robust healthcare infrastructure and the presence of seasoned medical assistive devices in developed economies are pushing the market growth. Manufacturers can capitalize on the growing demand for patient-specific devices, projected to augment the high-flow oxygen therapy devices industry.

The market is projected to be negatively affected by high costs, patient discomfort, and a shortage of trained healthcare personnel. In addition, numerous product recalls are expected to hinder the demand for high-flow oxygen therapy devices.

Drivers and Challenges have an Impact on Market Dynamics, which can Impact Businesses. Find more details in our Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13794

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the High-flow Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: