High Indian wrestlers demand inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment in opposition to high official after days of protest in New Delhi

Several leading Indian wrestlers are demanding an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), amid a days-long protest in New Delhi.

The wrestlers are also calling for the president’s dismissal and the dissolution of the WFI.

In a letter addressed to the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and shared on Twitter, five wrestlers say “several young wrestlers” have raised serious complaints of “sexual harassment” against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers have been protesting for the past three days in the Indian capital of New Delhi and have attended several meetings with senior government officials.

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, along with four others, have said they’re speaking on behalf…