High Pressure Processing (HPP) and Freeze Drying of Raw Pet Foods and Treats Wor… – Press Release

LINCOLN, Neb., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hiperbaric, the global leader and supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment, in collaboration with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, hosted a two-day raw pet food workshop on March 15-16, focusing on HPP and freeze drying of raw pet foods and treats.

The event aimed to bring together industry experts and professionals to share their knowledge and insights on the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in the raw pet food processing industry.

The workshop covered various topics, including HPP, freeze drying, water activity, product shelf-life, food safety regulations, market trends and best practices. The workshop combined lectures, pilot plant demonstrations, and visits to Universal Pure’s HPP facility and Petsource by Scoular’s freeze-drying and co-manufacturing facility.

The event was attended by 90 participants, representing 41 companies and organizations from the pet food processing industry, including major players such as Mars Petcare, Nestle Purina, Blue Buffalo, Stella & Chewy’s, Steve’s Real Food, The Farmer’s Dog, OC Raw Dog, Spot & Tango, and Green Juju.

Participants were provided a digital badge issued by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for completing the workshop.

Event sponsors included UNL Food Processing Center, Hiperbaric, Parker Freeze Dry, and Universal Pure.

“We are thrilled with the response and participation we received for this workshop,” said Dr. Grace Danao, UNL Research Associate Professor. Roberto Peregrina, Hiperbaric USA Director, added, “It was a great opportunity for industry professionals to come together and share their knowledge and expertise in the field of raw pet food processing.”

The workshop provided a platform for attendees to exchange ideas, network, and gain a deeper understanding of the latest advancements in pet food processing. The hands-on sessions and interactive discussions were well-received by participants and provided valuable insights into the…