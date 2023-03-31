Higher Education Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The higher education market size is estimated to grow by USD 63,368.82 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 14.49% during the forecast period. A major factor fueling the higher education market growth is the advent of changes in educational content delivery methods. Various established technologies, including hybrid or collaborative learning platforms, have been utilized for higher education globally. The implementation of new technologies for education was led by the increase in the investment by colleges and universities in hardware and software. The market has witnessed an emergence of new forms of content delivery methods that involve new technologies such as gamification-supported flipped classrooms and active learning, which can help enhance student engagement and make the learning process student-centric. Gamification-supported flipped classroom is a technology that enables students to watch videos and online lectures outside the classroom. This technology helps in remodeling lengthy lecture sessions into active learning, thereby utilizing the valuable class time of students to solve problems and apply concepts. Hence, technological advances fuel the growth of the higher education market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast market data (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Higher education market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global higher education market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer higher education in the market are Adobe Inc., Advance HE, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Class Technologies Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Fujitsu Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc.,…