Hill appeals 2020 conviction over podcast

Sandra Hill on CMR show Tuesday morning

(CNS): Sandra Hill, the host of Cayman Marl Road, is defending herself in the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal against a conviction in 2020 for abusing and harassing on an ICT network in connection with a podcast in which she accused local businessman Matthew Leslie of being a sexual predator. This was the first time that the ICT law was used to prosecute a member of the Cayman media.

Hill was fined $3,000 over the ICT bullying of Leslie. The popular talk show host has now decided to appeal in an effort to clear her name, and this time she is acting on her own behalf without a lawyer.

Hill is arguing that her attorney during the trial was inexperienced and did not follow full instructions. In a case management hearing in the appeal court on Thursday, she said he had struggled with the complexities of the case. She also raised concerns about evidence that was admitted by the judge and about the need for the trial to be conducted by…