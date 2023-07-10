Hill International Selected to Provide PMC Support to Virginia Rail Express’ Cap… – Press Release

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by Virginia Railway Express (VRE) to provide Program Management Consulting (PMC) services for VRE’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) through an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract.



VRE provides safe, cost effective, accessible, reliable, convenient, and comfortable commuter rail service as part of a balanced, intermodal regional transportation system connecting Northern Virginia with Union Station in Washington, DC. VRE’s $800 million CIP will maintain passenger equipment and facilities in a state of good repair while accommodating safe and sustainable growth. Major projects under the CIP include Quantico Station improvements, Broad Run expansion on the Manassas Line, Fredericksburg Station rehabilitation, the Backlick Road Platform Extension, and improvements to Alexandria Station.

During the program, Hill will support VRE’s staff with comprehensive schedule, budget, quality, procurement, document control and project management services. The estimated value to Hill is $6 million over a term of four years.

Hill International First Vice President, Michael Mologne, PE, CCM, said of the award: “We’re excited to be working for VRE. We look forward to this new partnership with VRE and assisting them with their critical Capital Improvement Program over the next four years.”

Hill CEO Raouf Ghali added: “VRE is a vibrant and important system serving Northern Virginia, with an outsize impact on the region’s economy and is well-known for enhancing the quality of life for residents. This CIP will enable VRE to continue to meet their mission goals and, I am confident, do so cost-effectively, safely, and on-schedule. We are looking forward to working with VRE to deliver the infrastructure of change in Virginia.”

