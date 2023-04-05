Hill International to Provide Project and Construction Management to Apa Canal S… – Press Release

PHILADELPHIA and BUCHAREST, Romania, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected as the leader of an international consortium to provide project and construction management support to Apa Canal Sibiu S.A. for the development of water and wastewater infrastructure in Sibiu and Brasov Counties, Romania.



The project, valued at more than 225 million euro and largely financed by the European Union through the Cohesion Funds’ Large Infrastructure Operational Program, will increase the level of collection and purification of urban wastewater, as well as help ensure the supply of drinking water to the population around Apa Canal Sibiu in Sibiu and Brașov. As part of the project, infrastructure works for drinking water supply and wastewater collection and purification will be carried out in 26 Territorial Administrative Units, 19 from Sibiu County and 7 from Brașov County.

Under the contract, Hill International will lead a consortium providing project and construction management services including reporting, project implementation unit support, future investments planning, quality management, project awareness and publicity, and other tasks.

Hill Vice President and Managing Director, Balkans, Panayiotis Methenitis explained: “The consortium we are leading understands the goals of this critical project, as well as the larger drivers of the EU’s program in the region. Our local team, backed by our global expertise, will help realize these transformative improvements as Apa Canal Sibiu S.A. envisions, in accordance with all funding requirements, and on time and within budget.”

Hill Senior Vice President, Europe, Manolis Sigalas said of the award: “Hill has helped manage dozens of EU-funded critical infrastructure projects across Eastern Europe, and we bring best practices specifically tailored to water infrastructure programs that will benefit owners and end-users alike. The result for…