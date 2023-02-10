Hill’s Pet Nutrition, PetSmart Team Up with Football Star Chris Godwin to Celebr… – Press Release

Football player and pet parent Chris Godwin joins MVPets campaign to raise awareness of Pet Adoption

TOPEKA, Kan., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Just in time for the Big Game, Hill’s Pet Nutrition , a global leader in science-led nutrition and PetSmart , a leading pet retailer, are teaming up with football player and pet parent Chris Godwin to celebrate our off-field MVPs – our pets. With more than 6.5M pets entering shelters each year, the MVPets campaign raises awareness about the importance of pet adoption and encourages pet parents to choose pet adoption when adding a pet to their family.

UNINTERRUPTED x Chris Godwin | More Than a Pet

In collaboration with UNINTERRUPTED, the multi-Emmy Award-winning athlete empowerment brand within The SpringHill Company founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, Chris Godwin joined forces with Hill’s Pet Nutrition and PetSmart to create More Than A Pet, a heartwarming series where Chris shares his love for advocating for shelter dogs, including his personal adoption of Ziggy, who he was able to give the second chance she deserved. More Than A Pet is a fun play on UNINTERRUPTED’s “More Than An Athlete” – an expression that reimagines the connection to the athlete’s world beyond sport. While Chris Godwin is More Than An Athlete, Ziggy is also More Than A Pet.