Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Virt… – Press Release

TAINAN, Taiwan, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Himax Technologies, Inc. HIMX (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Virtual Conference on February 15, 2023. Mr. Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer of Himax, will make a company presentation on Wednesday, February 15 from 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM ET.



The Company management will host one-on-one or group meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact the conference coordinator at: [email protected]

Himax Technologies, Inc. HIMX is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, AMOLED ICs, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power WiseEye™ smart image sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and…