Himax to Display the Benefits of Endpoint AI at Embedded World 2023 – Himax Tech… – Press Release

TAINAN, Taiwan, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Himax Technologies, Inc. HIMX (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced the Company will attend Embedded World 2023 from March 14 – 16, 2023 in NürnbergMesse, Germany to showcase its next generation WiseEye™ Smart Image Sensing in a range of endpoint AI appliances along with high precision 3D sensing for spatial reality applications.



During the event Himax will display its next generation WE2 AI processor, which targets computer vision in battery-powered IoT devices, offering AI capability with a 30x increase in local inferencing performance and 40% power saving in a resource-constrained edge device configuration compared to the first generation WE1 processor. The WE2 is an extreme-low power AI processor with Himax proprietary hardware accelerators and Arm Cortex M55 MCU and Ethos U55 microNPU. The processor also includes a hardware voice-activity detector that can detect user-configured voice events without turning on the MCU and NPU, making it perfect for ultralow power, always-on vision and voice fusion use cases. A compelling facial landmark demonstration, empowered by WE2 processor, will be on display at the exhibition booth illustrated on a laptop providing meticulous facial expression recognition, such as head pose estimation and gaze direction identification, offering an advanced level of human-machine interaction on top of the current presence detection.

The Company will also introduce its latest series of 3D vision AI processors, embedded with Arm Cortex processor and Ethos NPU, offering structured light 3D sensing capability to support various spatial reality applications. With superb 3D perception capability, users can enable 3D eye tracking at up to 180FPS high frame rate, and/or low-latency 3D hand gesture recognition, all of which are crucial features for next generation AR/VR applications in…