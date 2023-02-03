Hindenburg’s Adani report defined: Why a tiny American agency is taking intention at an Indian conglomerate

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here.



New York

CNN

—



Asia’s richest man is in the crosshairs of a research firm whose very name evokes panic.

Hindenburg Research — named after the 1937 airship disaster — is a relatively young, small New York financial researcher known for taking bold bets against high-flying corporations that it believes are overvalued, fraudulent, or both.

Last week, Hindenburg stunned investors when it released a report based on what it said was a two-year investigation into the Adani Group, one of India’s largest multinational conglomerates.

The report and the selloff it sparked — erasing some $70 billion in market value across Adani Group companies — is renewing concerns about the group’s corporate governance, as well as stoking…