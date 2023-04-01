Hindu University of America Hosts Friends of HUA Gala in Houston & Honors $1 Mil… – Press Release

Hindu University of America (HUA) in association with Hindus of Greater Houston (HGH) hosted a Friends of HUA Gala on Sunday, March 26, 2023 in Houston. Close to 500 members of the Houston community attended the event. The gala honored Kiran and Ramesh Bhutada for their generous gift of $1 Million to HUA.

HOUSTON, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Hindu University of America (http://www.hua.edu) in association with Hindus of Greater Houston (HGH) hosted a Friends of HUA Gala evening on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at VPSS Haveli in Houston. Close to 500 Members of the Houston community attended the amazing event.

The gala honored Smt. Kiran and Sri Ramesh Bhutada and their family for their generous gift of One Million dollars to HUA. Sri Ramesh Bhutada, CEO of Star Pipe Products, is a successful Houston-based businessman and philanthropist, The Houston community also heard from the Chairman of the HUA Board Padma Bhushan Sri Ved Nanda, and the HUA President Sri Kalyan Viswanathan about the rejuvenation of HUA, its current state, and future roadmap.

The Gala opened with Deep Prajwalan or the auspicious lighting of the lamp. This was followed by a scintillating music performance by HUA faculty Dr Kanniks Kannikeswaran and his ensemble of Hindu classical music singers accompanied by western music instrumentalists who set the right tone for the rest of the evening. He engaged the audience in the performance by having them hum along as well as sing some of the lyrics, for which he received a standing ovation.

The musical performance was followed by a short video on HUA’s courses and programs, as well as voices and experiences of students and faculty. Dr. Raj Vedam and Sri Chandra Raghu, both Houston-based faculty members of HUA shared their thoughts as well.

The highlight of the evening was the speech by Sri Ramesh Bhutada where he talked about why he chose to support HUA. He said, “Even though I was born and brought up in a traditional Hindu family, and I had grown up as a…