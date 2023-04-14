Hippo assaults: Easy methods to keep away from one among Africa’s most harmful animals





Paul Templer was living his best life.

He was 28 and conducting tours in his native Zimbabwe, with a focus on photographic safaris.

He had been away for a few years, including a stint in the British army. But he had returned to Africa’s bush country “and fell back in love with it. The wildlife, the flora, the fauna, the great outdoors, the space – just everything about it. I was at home.”

Templer said Zimbabwe’s guide certification program was rigorous, and there was a lot of pride among the guides who passed. He reveled in showing tourists the area’s majestic wildlife – including the water-loving, very territorial hippos.

“It was idyllic,” he told CNN Travel recently. “Life was really, really good – until one day I had a really bad day at the office.”

March 9,…