Hire for a Manhattan residence stays mind-bogglingly excessive



Washington

CNN

—



Even as rents are cooling in some parts of the country, it has never cost more to rent a Manhattan apartment during the month of January as it did last month.

January is normally a slow month for housing, but median rent last month was the highest of any January on record and the third highest for any month, according to a report from Douglas Elliman, a brokerage, and Miller Samuel, an appraisal and consultant firm.

“Rents are within a whisker of the summer high, and it is only January, which is typically a weaker rental time,” said Jonathan Miller, president and CEO of Miller Samuel. “Almost every price indicator is at or near all-time records. It seems to confirm that rents aren’t going to go down.”

The median cost of renting an apartment in Manhattan was $4,097 in January. That’s up 15.4% from a year ago and up 1.2% from December.