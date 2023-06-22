HireRight Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $25 Million Share Repurchase … – Press Release

HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT (“HireRight” or the “Company”), a leading provider of background screening services, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $25 million share repurchase program.

Under the repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of its common stock on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market repurchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other means, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including stock price, trading volume, market conditions and other general business considerations. The repurchase program may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time.

Repurchases under this program may be funded from the Company’s existing cash and cash equivalents and future cash flows. As of June 20, 2023, the Company had approximately $82.2 million cash and cash equivalents.

This program follows a $100 million share repurchase program announced on November 14, 2022 and completed on June 22, 2023, pursuant to which the Company repurchased a total of 9.3 million shares at an estimated average price of $10.80.

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. We provide comprehensive background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for approximately 38,000 customers across the globe. We offer our services via a unified global software and data platform that tightly integrates into our customers’ human capital management systems enabling highly effective and efficient workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. In 2022, we screened over 24 million job applicants, employees and contractors for our customers and processed over 107 million screens. For more information, visit www.HireRight.com or contact [email protected]

