Hitachi Acquires Key Industry 4.0 Systems Integrator — Flexware Innovation – Press Release

With this acquisition, Hitachi will accelerate its offerings between shop floor operations and enterprise systems particularly in North America.

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Sept 7, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) today announced that on August 31, 2022 it acquired Flexware Innovation, Inc. which has been a leading manufacturing Systems Integrator (SI) since 1996. Flexware Innovation was a strategic acquisition for Hitachi due to its focus on the TOTAL SEAMLESS SOLUTION(1) that links “shop floor” and “top floor” with data and digital technology.

Business strategy in the industry field centered on North America, including Flexware Innovation, Inc.

With this acquisition of Flexware Innovation, Hitachi will strengthen and enhance its business in the domain of MES (Manufacturing Execution Systems), SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), Software Development, Business Intelligence (BI), and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) implementation capabilities in North America, and accelerate the digitalization with JR Automation(2) which engages in the robotic SI & automation. Further, through cooperation with Hitachi Vantara which has expertise in building and deploying Enterprise and Cloud applications*5, Hitachi will be able to provide TOTAL SEAMLESS SOLUTION from robotic SI & automation, MES, SCADA, BI, and ERP and help manufacturing leaders increase corporate value.

Background & Business Strategy

Hitachi’s basic approach for the industry field is to globally develop TOTAL SEAMLESS SOLUTION that solves issues existing in the boundaries between shop floor, top floor and supply chain to create new business value, by taking advantage of having offerings ranging from products, OT (Operational Technology) and IT (Information Technology) systems integration capabilities.

Above all, it is expected that North America will continue to experience high growth and North America will continue to adopt advanced digital technologies, so Hitachi has positioned North…