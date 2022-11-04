Hitachi Energy provides highly secure, always-on connectivity to enable grid mod… – Press Release

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Nov 3, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi Energy introduced the TRO610 cellular router that provides state-of-the-art communications and cybersecurity, purpose-built to support industrial internet of things (IIoT) applications for utilities, smart cities, oil & gas, manufacturing, and mining operations. The TRO610 is part of Hitachi Energy’s wireless communication portfolio(1) of high availability, high reliability, high throughput, and low latency products to future-proof mission-critical industrial and utility operations.

TRO610 cellular router

As intelligent field devices permeate across power distribution networks, the TRO610 provides greater efficiency by enabling a wider variety of edge compute applications. With advanced capabilities like edge computing and multiple secure connectivity options, the TRO610 lays the foundation for grid modernization and future grid applications.

“Advanced connectivity options play a significant role as utilities and industries increasingly adopt technology solutions either on-premise or via the cloud to digitalize and improve operations in an environmentally sustainable manner,” said Massimo Danieli, Managing Director of the Grid Automation business unit at Hitachi Energy. He added, “The TRO610 increases asset and application visibility in the field, enabling greater grid stability, new customer services, and a reduced total cost of ownership.”

“The compact and ruggedized form factor of the TRO610 provides communication to a wide range of existing and future ‘smart city’ services, including transportation, water, and wastewater management, energy transmission and distribution,” said Jim Frazer, Vice President, Smart Cities at leading technology research and advisory firm ARC Advisory Group. He added, “The TRO610’s edge compute capability, state-of-the-art cybersecurity, Bluetooth connectivity option, industry standards compliance, and always-on cellular connectivity make it ideal for public agency applications…