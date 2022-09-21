Hitachi Energy to support major renewable electricity transmission between Canad… – Press Release

HVDC Light transmission system will transfer renewable energy for over 1 million New York homes and help achieve the state’s climate goals

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Sept 21, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all, today announced it was selected by Transmission Developers Inc., a Blackstone portfolio company specialized in renewable power development, to supply a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station that is a key part of the transmission solution for the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) HVDC interconnection between Quebec, Canada and the New York City metro area, the United States.

The link will enable the delivery of clean, renewable hydropower between Canada and New York, contributing to New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), which aims for the state to be powered by 70 percent renewable energy by 2030.(1) CHPE is expected to decrease CO2 emissions by an average of 3.9 million metric tons per year, equivalent to removing 44 percent of passenger vehicles from New York City.(2)

Using Hitachi Energy’s HVDC Light technology, CHPE will transfer up to 1,250 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 1 million New York households. The link will efficiently transmit electricity for more than 600 kilometers (372 miles) underground from Hertel, Canada, through Lake Champlain and the Hudson River, to an HVDC converter station in Astoria, Queens.(1)

“HVDC systems have tremendous potential for bringing large amounts of electricity directly into cities, which is essential for securing sustainable and affordable power today and in the future,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “We are proud to play a crucial role in this very important investment in North America’s transition to renewable energy and carbon neutrality.”

“Hitachi Energy’s market leading HVDC technology will ensure efficient and reliable…