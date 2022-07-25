Hitachi High-Tech Develops the Service of Remote Degradation Diagnostic Systems … – Press Release

TOKYO, July 25, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (“Hitachi High-Tech”) today announced the development of service to diagnose the degradation status remotely for on-board automotive lithium-ion batteries. Achievement of stable and efficient operation of battery is becoming quite important for the deployment of electric vehicles (“EVs”). Hitachi High-Tech will start to propose this service to global customers through various network to contribute to a circular society by solving customer issues.

Overview of the Service

Field Trial and Service outline

Hitachi High-Tech has analyzed thousands of lithium-ion batteries and its operational data which is remotely taken from EVs in commercial operation. This field trial contributed to develop the technology to estimate the degradation of State of Health (SOH) of lithium-ion battery packs and cells accurately. It has also been demonstrated to keep track of the time-series SOH of on-board batteries and to monitor changes from the past to the present. This will allow customers to centrally manage a large number of EVs in commercial operation efficiently.

This field trial was carried out in collaboration with ITOCHU Corporation (“ITOCHU”). ITOCHU has a capability of automotive fleet management(1) and will start proposing this service to its global network that include automotive manufacturers, fleet leasing and financial companies.

Background of Service development

Achievement of stable and efficient automotive fleet management is becoming quite important for the deployment of EVs that grows rapidly towards the realization of a carbon-neutral society. To date, it has been necessary to remove the batteries from the vehicle to diagnose the degradation of on-board batteries, but the introduction of this service enables to monitor the degradation remotely and provide an operational environment to make the most of battery life. The management of the on-board usage history will also lead to development of…