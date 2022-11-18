Hitachi Rail wins major contract to deliver sustainable digital commuter railway… – Press Release

TOKYO, Nov 18, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Hitachi Rail has been awarded a major contract worth around 114bn JPY(1) (around 814m USD) called CP04 by the Philippine Government’s Department of Transportation to deliver Electrical & Mechanical Systems and Track Works, including digital signalling for the new commuter railway from Solis to Malolos in the Philippines.

Guiguinto Station

The project will cover around 35.4km and nine stations on the North South Commuter Railway, a 147km commuter line from Calamba to Clark, and will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In a significant boost for sustainability in the Philippines, the project will reduce rail carbon emissions and encourage the use of environmentally friendly public transport over higher polluting cars.

Hitachi Rail will introduce its innovative European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 signalling on the North South Commuter Railway. ETCS signalling technology monitors the train’s movement and the speed limit on the track and will help reduce the energy footprint of the railway by enabling very efficient operation of the trains. The introduction of ETCS Level 2 signalling will also boost safety on the line by enabling automatic activation of train safety functions, including emergency braking in case of danger or if trains exceed the track’s maximum line speed.

Hitachi Rail is a global industry leader in digital signalling and was one of the pioneers to introduce ETCS technology in Europe – in the UK, Italy, Spain, Sweden and France – as well as in the highly competitive markets of China and India. Hitachi is now bringing its global digital

signalling expertise to the Philippines in a first for the country by delivering the complete turnkey E&M systems of signalling, electrification, telecommunications, depot equipment, fare collection and trackwork for the railway.

