HKTDC: 60% of Japanese companies expand RCEP business via Hong Kong – Press Release

HONG KONG, May 8, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – About 90% of Japan-affiliated companies based in Hong Kong manage or handle business in at least one Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) market other than Japan, according to a recent survey conducted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

HKTDC Director of Research Ms Irina Fan (L) and HKTDC Economist Mr Corey To (R) announced

the survey findings of Japanese companies in Hong Kong expanding their business in the RCEP market.

More than 60% of respondents plan to expand their RCEP operations through their Hong Kong office in the next three years, with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) (40.4%) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (39.4%) the most popular destinations.

The respondents are making use of Hong Kong’s well-developed logistics and commercial networks, as well as its world-class business services to manage and expand their global business, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Further integration into regional supply chains

RCEP came into effect last year, the world’s largest free trade bloc made up of 15 member countries, including China, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 ASEAN economies. It accounts for about 30% of global GDP, trade and population, injecting impetus into regional economic development.

Last year, RCEP economies accounted for 71% of Hong Kong’s total merchandise trade. “Hong Kong has applied for accession to RCEP and once approved, the city will become the first new member of the bloc, enjoying a wide range of benefits, such as tariff concessions. It will also help Hong Kong further integrate into regional supply chains and strengthen trade and investment with other members in the bloc, especially Japan and Korea, which have yet to sign free trade agreements with the city,” HKTDC Director of Research Ms Irina Fan said.

Hong Kong: Premier platform for RCEP

About 1,400 Japanese companies have set up regional headquarters or…