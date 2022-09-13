HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE conclude – Press Release

Public visitors generate retail opportunities for exhibitors

HONG KONG, Sept 12, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd, the physical shows of the 41st HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 10th Salon de TE drew to a successful close yesterday. This year’s fairs adopted the new EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, attracting more than 6,200 industry buyers to visit the physical fairs and browse products online, as well as more than 25,000 public visitors to shop for exquisite timepieces. The online fairs will continue to run until 6 October. As of today, the HKTDC has already arranged more than 1,200 business meetings, enabling more global watch and clock traders to explore business opportunities through the fairs’ online platform.

The physical part of the 41st HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 10th Salon de TE concluded successfully yesterday. The World Brand Piazza at Salon de TE presented 12 renowned international brands.

Industry experts examined the industry’s prospects, trends and marketing strategies at the Hong Kong International Watch Forum, Asian Watch Conference and a seminar on the theme “Cross-Border eCommerce: How to Win in Southeast Asia”.

A number of product launches were held during the fairs. Renowned Hong Kong athletes including track athlete So Wa-wai, six-time Paralympic Games gold medallist, made an appearance at the product launch.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong said: “Although numerous sectors around the world, including the watch and clock industry, have been hard hit by the pandemic, we are pleased to see that affordable luxury watches are a hot pick in the market, and that watches featuring innovative technologies and sustainable elements are part of the new fashion trend. This year, the two fairs showcased a wide range of trendy, high-quality products from notable…