HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE Open in September – Press Release

Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair: www.hktdc.com/hkwatchfair

Salon de TE: www.hktdc.com/hkwatchfair/te

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, together with the concurrent Salon de TE, will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC) from 5-9 September 2023. The fairs will return in EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, complemented by the “Click2Match”, an online smart business matching platform that will operate on 29 August – 16 September, providing a convenient and efficient platform for traders to connect.

Buyer Registration link: https://rb.gy/160×5

Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair

Pageant of Eternity at the Watch & Clock Fair displays a variety of high-end finished watches. Other exhibiting categories consist of “Complete Watches”, “Clocks”, “Machinery & Equipment”, “OEM Smart Watches”, “Packaging & Display”, “Parts, Components & Accessories” and “Trade Services”.

Salon de TE

Salon de TE collects reowned watch brands and designer collections in five themed zones. World Brand Piazza, the major highlight will display limited editions and rare timepieces of numerous international prestigious brands. Chic & Trendy features trendsetters and fashion-driven watch brands, including Arbutus (USA), Obaku (Denmark), Charles Jourdan (France), JULIUS (Korea), Infantry (Japan), and ROMAGO (Switzerland). Craft Treasure showcases mechanical watches and flawless craftsmanship of jewellery-laden watches from brands include CIGA design (Mainland China), Memorigin (Hong Kong), SAGA (USA) and Peacock Watch (Mainland China), etc. Renaissance Moment showcases classic and elegant watch brands originated in Europe, such as Coinwatch (Switzerland), NOVE (Switzerland), Pierre Lannier (France) and Gagà MILANO (Italy). Among them, the Swiss Independent…