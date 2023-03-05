HKTDC twin jewellery shows attract exhibitors and buyers from 130 countries and … – Press Release

First major trade fair since re-opening signals Hong Kong comeback

HONG KONG, Mar 5, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Following Hong Kong’s lifting of the mandatory mask mandate and full resumption of travel, business people from around the world flocked to the city’s first major trade fair. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 39th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and the 9th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show gathered over 2,500 exhibitors and successfully concluded today. The five-day fairs attracted over 60,000 buyers from 130 countries and regions, with significant increase in participation from Mainland China and the Asia region. In an on-site survey with around 700 exhibitors and buyers, about 60% exhibitors and buyers expected their business to return to pre-pandemic levels in one year, reflecting a positive outlook for the jewellery sector.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 39th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 9th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show concluded successfully.

The two jewellery shows featured jewellery parades that showcased elegant and stylish pieces.

A total of 20 regional pavilions were set up at the twin shows this year, including Mainland China, Italy, Turkiye, Japan and more, showcasing artisan jewellery from around the world.

Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “We are delighted to see the overwhelming support from industry buyers and exhibitors for the twin shows. The vibrant atmosphere, busy traffic and packed booths not only reflected the global jewellery market’s pent-up demand after three years and strong buying power, but also reaffirmed Hong Kong’s position as the world’s premier trade fair capital in Asia which brings the world together to do business and to build relationships.

“Looking ahead, we have many more trade events lined up for different sectors throughout the rest of the year,…