HKTDC’s five autumn technology fairs conclude – Press Release

More than 9,800 buyers visit fairs in person; market potential for smart lighting and robotics highlighted

HONG KONG, Oct 16, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The physical elements of the five autumn technology fairs organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) drew to a successful conclusion today. The four-day exhibition attracted more than 9,800 buyers to attend the fairs in person at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to view products and discuss business opportunities.

The Symposium on Innovation & Technology invited industry experts to examine the latest tech development trends.

The So French So Innovative pavilion organised a series of seminars themed “French Eye-Fresh Eye – Towards a Sustainable Future”.

This year’s fairs adopted the HKTDC’s new EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, with the Click2Match platform providing a smart business-matching function to help build connections between exhibitors, buyers and industry professionals worldwide. As of today, the HKTDC has arranged more than 3,000 business-meeting sessions through Click2Match while over 10,000 buyers have browsed products and made business connections via the five fairs’ online platforms. Click2Match will remain active until 23 October for the five fairs.

Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said, “The five autumn technology fairs featured more than 1,100 exhibitors, over 340 of which are online exhibitors from Mainland China and overseas, showcasing numerous creative ideas, smart products and innovative solutions that can benefit Hong Kong’s future development. The fairs were the first business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions held following the Hong Kong government’s implementation of the ‘0+3’ quarantine arrangement and we were delighted to see some of the international buyers gradually returning to…