H&M Teams Up with Disney and Artist Trevor Andrew to Create a Limited-Edition St… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — H&M is proud to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with the upcoming release of Disney100 x H&M, a collection by artist Trevor Andrew. The streetwear-inspired pieces feature Disney’s legendary characters reimagined by Trevor Andrew. The collection, which also includes limited-edition skateboards, drops at www.hm.com and in stores July 20th.

Trevor Andrew, former world-renowned professional snowboarder turned multi-disciplinary artist and a life-long admirer of Disney, teams up with H&M on the release of the Disney100 x H&M collection. Trevor’s art and interpretation of Disney’s characters were the starting point for the collection, with garments and accessories used as canvas for the art.

“I am honored to reimagine Disney’s iconic characters and bring them into a space where they are experienced and worn as triple collab collection with H&M. This is about uniting art, fashion and just all of us,” says Trevor Andrew.

Inspired by Trevor Andrew’s love of Disney and street art culture, the collection includes some of today’s latest trends and boasts several Disney characters, all-over prints, and Andrew’s signature symbols, such as the ghost and the flying egg. The collection features an all denim look with the Disney logo that anyone who’s looking to stand out will appreciate. There’s a leather bomber that screams nostalgic 80’s throwback with a cool edge to make it feel modern. There are versatile pieces in the collection such as tees and hoodies that can be incorporated into any wardrobe and can easily take the wearer from day to night.

“I love the denim because the logos make it very iconic. I also like the varsity jacket because it has several Disney characters on it. It’s fun to be able to put so many all in one piece,” Andrew says.

Moreover, the collection debuts limited-edition skateboards, a first for H&M featuring unique artwork by Trevor Andrew, who is an avid skateboarder himself. The skateboard has a seven layer…