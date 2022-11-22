Holding canines and their senior house owners collectively. This CNN Hero delivers ‘Peace of Thoughts’



Pacific Grove, CA

CNN

—



Having a dog has been shown to improve the quality of life for senior citizens, increasing their activity and socialization. But what happens as the senior ages and it becomes more challenging to care for their pet?

Carie Broecker learned about this issue more than a decade ago while helping to care for an elderly woman’s dog. Broecker and the woman, Alice, had met five years earlier, when Alice adopted the dog Broecker was fostering. After Alice developed emphysema, she reached out to Broecker for help.

Broecker took care of the dog, Savannah, while Alice was at medical appointments. When Alice was later moved to hospice, Broecker would bring the dog to visit. During Alice’s final days, her biggest worry was what would happen to her dog after she passed.

“I said I promise I will make sure that Savannah finds a good home,” Broecker said. “She…