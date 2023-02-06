HONDA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit H… – Press Release

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (“Honda” or the “Company”) HMC in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Honda securities between June 20, 2018 and September 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Honda is a multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles and power equipment. The Company’s U.S.-based operations are conducted through its North American subsidiary, American Honda Motor Company, Inc. (“American Honda”).

Certain of Honda’s vehicles—including the 2018-2020MY Honda Odyssey, 2016-2020MY Honda Pilot, 2019-2020MY Honda Passport, 2015-2020MY Acura TLX, and 2015-2020MY Acura MDX—include a so-called “Idle Stop” engine feature, purportedly to enhance fuel efficiency. In marketing these vehicles, Honda and/or its subsidiaries have highlighted the Idle Stop system’s purported capacity to automatically shut off a vehicle’s engine to save fuel when the vehicle brakes to a stop for at least two seconds—for example, at a traffic light— and to automatically restart the engine when the driver releases the vehicle’s brake pedal.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Honda had overstated the safety and effectiveness of the Idle Stop engine feature; (ii) Honda maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to product quality and safety; (iii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, Honda failed to…