Honda and Idemitsu Hold 10th Anniversary Event of Rider Development Project at G… – Press Release

TOKYO, Sept 26, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the rider development program conducted by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Director, President and Representative Executive Officer: Toshihiro Mibe) and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Idemitsu, Representative Director President and Chief Executive Officer: Shunichi Kito) aimed at “discovering and nurturing world class Asian riders, and developing motorsports culture in Asia,” the companies held a ceremony at Mobility Resort Motegi, where the 2022 FIM* MotoGP World Championship Round 16, the Grand Prix of Japan is being held.

The rider development program by Honda and Idemitsu began in 2013 with the IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia’s entry into the Moto2 World Championship. In 2016, Honda Team Asia, aimed at providing a path to Moto2, began racing in the Moto3 class. The following year, the Dorna Sports SL.-organized Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup kicked off, aiming to produce world-class riders. In 2018, IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia rider Takaaki Nakagami moved from Moto2 to representing LCR Honda IDEMITSU in the MotoGP class, completing the rider development path to the premier class.

To celebrate the project’s tenth anniversary, the companies held a ceremony on the Mobility Resort Motegi track, where the Grand Prix of Japan, home race to both companies, is held. The event was attended by LCR Honda IDEMITSU’s Takaaki Nakagami, IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura and Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia’s Mario Suryo Aji and Taiyo Furusato, and Moto2 / Moto3 team manager Hiroshi Aoyama, along with IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia’s first team manager Tadayuki Okada and Yuki Takahashi. Idemitsu’s President, Shunichi Kito, Dorna Sports’ CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, and Hondas President Toshihiro Mibe expressed their renewed passion in continuing the project to develop motorsports culture in the Asia region.

Shunichi Kito: Representative Director President and Chief Executive Officer, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

“I am proud that we have been…