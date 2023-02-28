Honda & Grant Thornton Partner To Present TMCF Train The Trainer Program – Press Release

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is partnering with accounting and consulting firm Grant Thornton LLP and American Honda Motor Co., Inc. to host a Train the Trainer Career Readiness program in Washington, D.C. from Tuesday, February 28 through Friday, March 3.

Being hosted at the historic Willard InterContinental, located in downtown Washington, D.C., the Train the Trainer program equips faculty and staff at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with the tools they need to help students navigate an increasingly competitive employment landscape.

Train the Trainer is another step toward creating an inclusive workplace environment and even more critical in our current climate as we strive to establish a more just and equitable society.

The theme of this year’s two-and-half-days of programming is Ingenuity, Innovation, and Impact.

The goal of Train the Trainer is to provide an experience that reflects TMCF’s mission of preparing the next generation of workforce talent to become globally competitive emerging leaders. The immersion will provide 30 HBCU faculty, staff and administration from 10 HBCUs with the insight, resources and relevant strategy needed to upskill students professionally and prepare them for global impact, as well as successful internships and career opportunities with Employer Partners.

Honda has been a supporter of TMCF since 2019, with a focus on helping create an affordable path for students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing-related fields. In 2022, Honda made a $1 million commitment over 3 years, which provides student scholarships. Honda’s contribution also supports the Train the Trainer program and TMCF’s Leadership Institute.

Each of the 30 HBCU participants will build a Train the Trainer playbook during the Immersion and use the knowledge gained over the three days to return to their HBCUs and apply concepts…