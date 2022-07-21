Honda Holds World Premiere of the All-new Civic Type R – Benzinga – Press Release

– The pursuit of the ultimate joy of driving –

TOKYO, July 21, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today held the world premiere of the all-new Civic Type R, which is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in September 2022.

At the world premiere, which was held online, Honda unveiled the exterior and interior designs of the all-new Civic Type R and announced advancements made to the vehicle’s dynamic performance. The archived video of the world premiere is available for viewing at the following

URL: https://youtu.be/PnkdgZHJDBo.

Overview of the all-new Civic Type R

Grand Concept – “Ultimate SPORT 2.0”

By further advancing the concept of the predecessor model – Ultimate SPORT – the all-new Civic Type R was developed with a goal to achieve pure sports performance that attains the ultimate in speed and the joy of driving. The value proposition of the Type R is to realize both speed, which is the essential value of a sports model, and driving pleasure, which appeals to the emotion of the driver.

Design

Based on the Civic Hatchback, which has been well received in the market, low & wide packaging was further pursued to elevate driving performance for the Type R model. Moreover, a forward field of vision with a wide view of the road was featured with an aim to provide information directly to the driver even while driving at a high range of speed.

The exterior design team strived to create styling for both overwhelming speed and beauty. The wide fenders, which are integrated with the body, are shaped to flow beautifully from the side panels and enhance aerodynamic performance by controlling air flow that continues uninterrupted from front to rear.

As for exterior color options, in addition to Championship White, which has been an iconic Type R color, Sonic Gray Pearl was newly added to the lineup.

The interior design features red seats and floor carpets that lift the spirit of the occupants from the moment they open the door, and “noiseless,” black-toned interior panels…