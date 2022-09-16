Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) Announces Winners of the 8th IR… – Press Release

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited Crowned Overall Best IR Company (Large Cap)

HONG KONG, Sept 16, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) today announced the winners of the 8th Investor Relations Awards 2022.

Friends from the investment community and industry professionals attend

the 8th Investor Relations Awards Presentation Ceremony

In its eighth consecutive year, the IR Awards recognises and honours investor relations (IR) excellence and best practices among Hong Kong listed companies and IR professionals. With the COVID-19 pandemic gradually easing, physical events have started to resume. This year’s IR Awards Conference and Awards Presentation Ceremony took a hybrid mode, with IR experts and professionals invited to join discussions sharing their different perspectives on strategies, latest trends, effective processes and best practices of investor relations. HKIRA was particularly honoured to have Mr Christopher Hui, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, as the guest of honour and keynote speaker at the Awards Presentation Ceremony.

The 8th IR Awards 2022 had widespread support from listed companies and the investment sector. There were a total of 152 company nominees in the Awards this year, reflective of a growing awareness of the importance of investor relations. As in previous years, the award winners were first nominated by the public, then selected via online polling by qualified voters among buy-side and sell-side investors. More than 790 investors from over 290 financial institutions voted this year. The continued support is proof of the recognition the IR Awards enjoys in the investor community. With investor relations gaining emphasis in the industry, HKIRA has kept striving to enhance the standard of IR excellence in Hong Kong by optimising the award mechanism to make sure of the quality of the awards.

Of all the award categories, “Overall Best IR Company” is the most prestigious…