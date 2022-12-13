Hong Kong scraps some Covid restrictions for vacationers and ends contact tracing



Hong Kong

CNN Business

—



Hong Kong has announced it will scrap some remaining restrictions on travelers and end contact tracing, after Beijing shifted away from its hardline zero-Covid stance.

Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau told a news conference Tuesday that travelers arriving in the city would no longer be issued an “amber code” barring them from entering restaurants and bars during their first three days.

He also confirmed the end of a requirement to scan a government health app to enter public venues, but said a vaccine pass would still be needed to enter venues including restaurants.

“We have to consider measures that will help to revive our economic and social activities, Lo said, adding that the changes would take effect from Wednesday.

Travel from Hong Kong to Macao and mainland China will also be eased to “keep in line with mainland China’s…