Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest 2022 winners revealed – Press Release

Talent of 10 young HK designers shines at fashion show

HONG KONG, Sept 14, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Asia’s leading fashion event CENTRESTAGE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded on 11 September with the 2022 Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest (YDC). Ten promising local designers showcased their creations at an eye-catching fashion show with celebrities Will Or, Siuyea Lo and JB showing up as special guests to add to the celebratory atmosphere. Following the catwalk parade, a judging panel of industry professionals picked out three winners for the four YDC awards. Champion Vicky Tsang received a monetary reward together with a one-month overseas internship sponsored by Fang Brothers Knitting Ltd.

The winners at YDC 2022 are as follows:

– Champion: Vicky Tsang; Design: “EXHAUSTING A CROWD”

– Excellence Award: Lorraine Tam; Design: “I AM NOT INFECTED”

– Best Visual Presentation Award: Lorraine Tam; Design: “I AM NOT INFECTED”

– My Favourite Collection Award: Justine Wan; Design: “AN UNQUIET MIND”

Champion Vicky Tsang said her collection, “EXHAUSTING A CROWD”, used 3D prints to illustrate a surrealist aesthetic. “I am very surprised and happy to be named Champion! Even though there were a lot of setbacks during the whole design process, I came to the show today with equanimity. Thank you to all the staff who provided their support over the past two months,” Ms Tsang said after receiving the award.

Judges offer valuable feedback to YDC participants

The judging panel for this year’s YDC was made up of an impressive roster of fashion experts and media pundits. Chief Judge was Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee. The other judges on the panel were Ahy Choi, Senior Deputy Editorial Director of VOGUE Hong Kong;…