Hong Kong’s first protest in 3 years exhibits how the town has modified



Hong Kong

CNN

—



Wearing numbered lanyards, a small group of 80 demonstrators took part in Hong Kong’s first authorized protest in three years on Sunday – a carefully choreographed event that campaigners say offers a chilling insight into the future of protest in the city.

Numbers were capped at 100, and during the hour-long event, organizers repeatedly told journalists to stay away from them following police warnings that the presence of the press could result in the march being canceled.

The protest was a far cry from mass democracy demonstrations of just a few years ago when hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers rallied against what they saw as Beijing tightening its control over the city, some clashing with police.

Sunday’s protesters weren’t calling for democracy but the scrapping of a local reclamation project in Tseung Kwan O they say will increase pollution in…