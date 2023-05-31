HOOKIPA Pharma Announces Positive Preliminary Phase 2 Data on HB-200 in Combinat… – Press Release

HB-200 in combination with pembrolizumab doubled the objective response rate of 1st-line pembrolizumab for patients with recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. HOOK ‘HOOKIPA’))), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced positive preliminary data from its ongoing Phase 2 study of HB-200 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent/metastatic Human Papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+) head and neck cancer. New data show a 43 percent objective response rate (ORR) with HB-200 in combination with pembrolizumab in checkpoint inhibitor (CPI)-naïve patients, doubling the 19 percent response rate for pembrolizumab alone. HOOKIPA plans to share the full data at a medical conference later this year and is preparing to start a pivotal trial of HB-200 in combination with pembrolizumab in the 1st-line setting in 2024. The company will host a webcast call June 1st at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

“Given the unmet medical need for patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16+ head and neck cancers, we are thrilled to share the preliminary data on HB-200 in combination with pembrolizumab as they show a robust improvement in objective response rate and prolonged tumor control compared to pembrolizumab alone,” said Joern Aldag, Chief Executive Officer at HOOKIPA. “Efficacy, immunogenicity and safety data observed in our HB-200 program to-date support our decision to progress to a pivotal trial of HB-200 in combination with pembrolizumab as 1st-line treatment for these patients. The data…