Horizon Investments Names Candace Roane Head of Marketing – Benzinga – Press Release

Roane joins from DFA, brings 20 years of industry experience to goals-based investing firm

Horizon Investments, LLC, an industry-recognized firm providing modern goals-based investment management, today announced that Candace Roane has been named Head of Marketing. In this newly created position, Ms. Roane will be responsible for the promotion of the firm’s investment products and consulting solutions and the ongoing development and execution of the firm’s overall marketing strategy focusing on relationships with financial advisors, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and broker-dealers.

Ms. Roane brings more than 20 years of financial services industry experience to this role, which reports to Horizon CEO John Drahzal. Most recently, she served as Manager, Channel Marketing with Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) in Charlotte, where she managed aspects of the firm’s marketing communication, campaign strategy, and brand awareness efforts across the firm’s sales channels.

Prior to DFA, Ms. Roane spent more than ten years with Aquila Group of Funds. She served as Director of Marketing, leading all aspects of the firm’s marketing communications and content development efforts. She has also held manager-level marketing positions at Wells Fargo and Natixis and began her career as a Business Development Analyst with First Union Securities.

“The Horizon story is one I immediately gravitated toward as I learned more about the firm and this opportunity,” said Ms. Roane. “Further defining and strengthening the brand is something I look forward to diving into with my new colleagues in the weeks and months to come.”

Ms. Roane graduated from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, with a B.A. in Organizational Communications in 1999.

“We are thrilled to welcome Candace to our team at Horizon,” said Mr. Drahzal. “Her background in helping investment management firms build clearly differentiated brands and highly impactful marketing communications plans across all…