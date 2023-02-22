HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR CERTAIN ETFS – Press Release

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ – Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (“Horizons ETFs“) is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the “Distributions“) for certain of its exchange traded funds (the “ETFs“), for the period ending February 28, 2023, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be February 27, 2023, for all ETFs except for the Horizons High Interest Savings ETF (“CASH”). The ex-dividend date for the Distribution for CASH is anticipated to be February 28, 2023. The record date for all ETFs will be February 28, 2023. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF’s dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about March 7, 2023.

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the February distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release .