HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR CERTAIN ETFS – Press Release

HORIZONS ETFS ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 2023 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR CERTAIN ETFS

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ – Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (“Horizons ETFs“) is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the “Distributions“) for certain of its exchange traded funds (the “ETFs“), for the period ending February 28, 2023, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be February 27, 2023, for all ETFs except for the Horizons High Interest Savings ETF (“CASH”). The ex-dividend date for the Distribution for CASH is anticipated to be February 28, 2023. The record date for all ETFs will be February 28, 2023. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF’s dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about March 7, 2023. 

Horizons ETFs has made an additional announcement regarding the February distributions for its family of covered call ETFs in a separate press release.

ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Security

Annualized
Yield*

Frequency

Horizons Active Corporate Bond ETF

HAB

$0.03377

4.19 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Bond ETF

HAD

$0.02446

3.34 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Global Fixed Income ETF

HAF

$0.03153

5.42 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF

HYBR

$0.03549

5.21 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF

HFR

$0.04498

5.50 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Cdn Municipal Bond ETF

HMP

$0.02627

3.42 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Preferred Share ETF

HPR

$0.03610

5.42 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Floating Rate Senior Loan ETF

HSL

$0.04911

6.50 %

Monthly

Horizons Active Ultra-Short Term US Investment Grade Bond ETF(1)

HUF.U

$0.03794

4.60 %

Monthly

HUF

$0.03794

4.60 %

Monthly

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

HYI

$0.04302

6.80 %

Monthly

Horizons Tactical Absolute Return Bond ETF

HARB.J

$0.03700

5.07 %

Monthly

Horizons Active ESG Corporate Bond ETF

HAEB

$0.03023

4.19 %

Monthly

Horizons High…



