Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size & Share to Surpass $33.22 Billion by 203… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market is valued at USD 21.16 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 33.22 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.80% over the forecast period 2022-2030.



Market Overview

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a medical treatment that uses hormones to replace natural hormones that the body no longer produces enough of. HRT is used to treat a variety of conditions, including menopause, andropause, and growth hormone deficiency.

The Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.80% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising prevalence of menopause and andropause, increasing awareness about the benefits of HRT, and the availability of new and innovative HRT products.

Market Dynamics

Rising prevalence of menopause and andropause: Menopause is a natural condition that occurs when a woman’s ovaries stop producing estrogen and progesterone. Andropause is a condition that occurs in men when their testosterone levels decline. The prevalence of menopause and andropause is increasing due to the aging population.

Challenges