Horrific aftermath of Myanmar junta airstrike that killed 100 in central Sagaing area

Relatives were still recovering the charred bodies and limbs of victims killed in a military airstrike on a village in central Myanmar Wednesday, a day after one of the deadliest attacks since the junta seized power in a coup two years ago.

An eyewitness, who hid in a tunnel during the attack, described a scene of horror as he approached the site of the military airstrike – of children dying, women screaming, and bodies heaped on the ground.

At least 100 people, including women and children, were killed after Myanmar’s military junta bombed Kanbalu township in the central Sagaing region on Tuesday, according to the Kyunhla activist group, which was at the scene. The group said at least 20 children were killed in the strike and 50 people injured.

About 300 people had gathered in Pazigyi Village early on Tuesday morning to celebrate the opening of a local…