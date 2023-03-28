Horse Expo Canada returns with all things “Horse” to Westerner Park April 28th -… – Press Release

RED DEER, AB, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ – Save the date! Horse Expo Canada is set to take over Westerner Park in Red Deer, from April 28 to 30, 2023. Horse enthusiasts are invited to attend the largest equine expo in Canada for three fun-packed days of equine clinics, presentations, exhibitors, kid’s activities, entertainment, beautiful horses, and more.

https://klphoto.ca/)

https://horseexpo.ca/photo-galleries-from-2022/ (CNW Group/Horse Expo Canada)” alt=”Horse Expo 2022 – Tanya Romanek is a ladies level one Cowboy Mounted Shooting competitor. In this photo she is engaging in targets on the rundown. Photo by: Krystina Lynn Photography (https://klphoto.ca/)

https://horseexpo.ca/photo-galleries-from-2022/ (CNW Group/Horse Expo Canada)”>



Horse Expo Canada awes and inspires equestrians to get their horses back into action after a long, cold winter. The event will showcase 12 world-class clinicians, including Jonathan Field, Jill Barron, and Dana Hokana, instructing the audience in many disciplines, such as liberty, working equitation, barrel racing, show jumping, reining, western pleasure, and more.

The most anticipated event of Horse Expo Canada is the Trainers Showdown, where three trainers will each take a young horse from barely halter-broke to navigating obstacles in just three days. It culminates in a two-hour finale on Sunday, where the champion is decided. This year’s trainers include Jason Irwin, Extreme Wylene Wilson, and Dustin Sippola, all renowned professionals in the industry.

In addition to the clinics and Trainers Showdown, Horse Expo Canada offers several activities to entertain the whole family. Children can participate in Scavenger Hunts. New this year, The Horseman’s Hot Seat, features a conversation between hosts and clinicians focused on horsemanship skills. Cowboy Church, popular with attendees will be held on Sunday morning at 9:15am for those who choose to…