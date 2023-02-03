Hospital-acquired Infection Control Market to Swell with an Absolute Dollar Oppo… – Press Release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market revenues were estimated at US$ 6.1 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2023-2033, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 12.7 Billion.



The frequent occurrence of hospital-acquired infections, the growing proportion of surgical procedures, the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and the growing awareness of environmental and personal hygiene are the key factors driving the growth of the Hospital-acquired infection control market.

The growing use of e-beam sterilization and the reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization are further expected to swell the demand for hospital-acquired infection control.



Download Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16573

The percentage of surgeries performed worldwide has increased significantly over the years. Every year, approximately 235 million complex surgical procedures are performed worldwide, according to the WHO. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases, an increase in the geriatric population, and an increase in the incidence of spinal injuries and sports-related injuries.

With the growth in the number of surgical procedures conducted, the demand for various surgical equipment and medical devices is also surging. The proven benefits of sterilized product lines and growing awareness about their effectiveness in healthcare settings are expected to drive demand for hospital-acquired infection services.

Due to rising demand for Hospital-acquired Infection Control methods in developing nations, particularly Japan, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to account for a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The regional market is…