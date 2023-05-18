Hospital secures worldwide seal of approval

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority has received hospital accreditation from the Joint Commission International (JCI) following what HSA officials said was a “rigorous onsite review of its facilities” across the islands earlier this month. While local laboratories have been accredited for several years, until now neither of the HSA hospitals, its clinics or other sites have had the accreditation.

HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood said that getting the seal of approval involved the dedication and exceptional work of HSA employees, from the board members to kitchen staff.

“Achieving accreditation on our first attempt was no easy feat,” she said. “It involved years of preparation and facilities upgrades, including the renovation of our operating rooms and nursing stations. We identified all risk areas, increased standardisation and demonstrated our unwavering commitment to excellence in quality of…