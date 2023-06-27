Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market to Hit US$ 1.60 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Re… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The market analysis of the global hot and cold therapy packs market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 1.02 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 1.60 billion by 2031. Analysis of the global market for hot and cold therapy packs indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The Hot and Cold Therapy Packs market refers to the global industry focused on the production, distribution, and utilization of therapeutic packs designed to provide either hot or cold therapy for pain relief and injury management. These packs are widely used in healthcare settings, sports medicine, rehabilitation centers, and even by individuals at home. Hot therapy packs, typically heated in a microwave or hot water, are effective in relaxing muscles, improving blood circulation, and alleviating stiffness.

Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.02 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1.60 billion CAGR 5.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Technology, Services, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The market for hot and cold therapy packs is being propelled by factors including the rise in musculoskeletal diseases and sports injuries, increased knowledge of non-pharmacological pain management techniques, and escalating desire for quick and affordable treatment choices. The market is characterized by continuous product innovation, with manufacturers focusing on developing user-friendly and versatile therapy packs to cater to diverse…