Housing Belief brings again lease-to-own possibility : Cayman Information Service

North Side Affordable Housing building site, October 2023

(CNS): The National Housing Development Trust is introducing a series of new initiatives to increase the supply of affordable homes, given the challenges Caymanians now face in an over-inflated private housing market in which local people are competing with foreign billionaires looking for a sunshine home. The NHDT, which has been allocated $15 million over the next two years, will also be expanding the Home Repairs Programme and reintroducing a lease-to-own initiative for those struggling to secure mortgages.

The former PACT government had established a cross-ministerial task force to look at the developing housing crisis in Cayman, where the cost of buying or renting a home is now beyond the reach of many ordinary people. The high prices are also causing major social problems as landlords have begun renting by the bed and turning apartments into dormitories for people in the lowest-paid jobs.

The new UPM…